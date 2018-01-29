‘Works should not be lost in translation’

By | Published: 12:53 am 1:01 am

Hyderabad: The effort of translation should ensure that the originality of a work is not lost and at the same time the right meaning of the original work is conveyed, remarked writer and translator Astri Ghosh.

Participating in a session on ‘Translation into Indian languages’ at HLF, Astri Ghosh said the translation should also be meaningful and polite. “Languages in India are similar and if anyone wants to learn new languages, the best way is to watch movies with subtitles,” she said.

“I have translated Heidi from Germany to Hindi which is a book on children’s fiction published in 1881 in Switzerland. Despite change in language, emotions scripted in the book are similar and children in our country got connected with it,” said translator and storyteller Avanti Deosthale.

Travelling is inspiring, says Perumal

Hyderabad: There are plenty of stories and experiences that have remained untold and travelling for 50 km is enough to bring out many writings. “Start exploring and you will come across many inspirations from lives of those around,” said Perumal Murugan, the author known for his works in Tamil.

Extraordinary stories happen all the time and everywhere, but not many pay heed and write about them, he said.

“Now I am writing about ordinary people, those in agriculture and suppressed classes, as I had spent all these years with them. Even today, I am working in a college where 90 per cent of students are Dalits,” he said

Talking about journalists and writers being attacked, Murugan said writers are targeted for expressing their own views regarding their region and community and political forces are combined against their perceptions.

After pre-launching his book ‘Poonachi’ – the story of a black goat, he said that the book would be available from February 20. “A topic on a goat was chosen and developed into a novel. I had spent over a year and collected 200 poems for writing this book”, added Murugan.

Indira Gandhi was a complicated person: Sagarika

Hyderabad: Indira Gandhi was a unique individual who loved what she didn’t like, author and journalist Sagarika Ghose said. Sagarika, who wrote the 2017 biography ‘Indira: India’s Most Powerful Prime Minister’, said it was no simple task to understand Indira Gandhi, as she was ‘a highly complicated person with extremely complicated relationships’.

“This was a woman who thought she was James Bond – she was convinced that she had the licence to kill. And yet, she was a saree aficionado, a very homely woman, and an avid birdwatcher. How do you categorise a person like that? After reading more than 80 books about her and meeting dozens of people who knew her personally, I can tell you that the daughter of Jawaharlal Nehru is not at all simple to describe,”

she said.Discussing parts of her book, the author related intriguing anecdotes about Indira Gandhi, such as how she once royally snubbed former US President Richard Nixon by replying to him only in French, how she was found busy changing bed sheets in her home when the 1971 war with Pakistan was raging, and how she chided a former intelligence chief for not ‘gathering correct information’ about the types of sarees.