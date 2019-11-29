Workshop: Carving the path to excellence

By | Published: 6:29 pm

Nord Anglia Education (NAE), a premium school’s organisation, held its ‘Education Advisory Board meeting’ in India for the first time at Oakridge International School in Hyderabad.

Lord David Puttnam, Oscar-winning film producer, member of the UK House of Lords, and Chairman of NAE’s Education Advisory Board, chaired the meeting and discussed how Nord Anglia partnering with Oakridge International School will lead to benchmarking the educational excellence.

Dr Joseph Polisi, former president of Juilliard, hosted a presentation and workshop to an audience of more than 350 students on the performing arts and global citizenship.

Dr Kai-ming Cheng led a presentation on the science of learning and Lord David Puttnam also interacted with the students, who gave the guests a traditional welcome with classical Kuchipudi dance performance.

Dr Terry Creissen, MD, Nord Anglia India and others participated.