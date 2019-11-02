Workshop focuses on managing plastic menace in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:33 am

Hyderabad: After assessing the present status of plastic waste management in city, the GHMC will now focus on reducing the generation and consumption of plastic waste, especially single-use plastic, and promoting recycling of such waste.

These measures were discussed during a workshop on ‘Holistic Strategy and Action Plan for Plastic Waste Management for the City of Hyderabad’ hosted by ICLEI South Asia here on Friday.

During the workshop, emphasis was laid on reduction in consumption of (single-use) plastic, ensuring segregation, storage and collection of plastic waste, both recyclable and non-recyclable, ensuring scientific processing of plastic waste including recycling, plastic to fuels and plastics to bituminous pavements and waste to energy, strengthening the current institutional framework focusing on monitoring and capacity building of major stakeholders.

Soumya Chaturvedula, Deputy Director, ICLEI- Local Governments for Sustainability, South Asia said a draft ‘Holistic Strategy and Action Plan’ for Hyderabad city will be prepared and submitted to GHMC by November-end. The plan will focus on streamlining the plastic waste management value chain, enhancing segregated plastic collection mechanisms, and ensuring sustainable recycling practices, she said.

Dr Yoichi Kodera, Expert from Japan, AIP said availability of commercially viable technologies and favourable business conditions were critical to establish plastic waste processing businesses by entrepreneurs.

GHMC Zonal Commissioner Harichandana, GHMC Additional Commissioner (UCD) Sikta Patnaik and other senior officials participated in the workshop, said a press release.

