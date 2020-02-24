Workshop for young scientists

By | Published: 12:30 am 3:52 pm

Hyderabad: The Indian National Young Academy of Sciences (INYAS), Hyderabad Chapter, organised a one-day workshop on Academic and Professional Development for Indian Young Scientists at the University of Hyderabad on Saturday (15th February 2020).

The workshop focused on different aspects of academic and professional development including talks on ethics and scientific integrity, presentation skills, career/fellowship opportunities. Around 100 Ph.D. students and young researchers participated in the workshop. A panel discussion on ‘Charting an independent research career’ headed by INYAS Hyderabad members was also organised.

Prof BS Murty, Director, IIT Hyderabad, Dr Aravind Rengan, Assistant Professor, Department of Biomedical Engineering, IIT-H and INYAS member, Dr Satyavrata Samavedi, Assistant Professor, Department of Chemical Engineering, IIT-H and Dr. Chandra Shekhar Sharma, Associate Professor, Member, National Core Committee, INYAS, spoke.

