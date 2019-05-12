Workshop held for orthopaedic surgeons in Hyderabad

By | Published: 9:56 pm

Hyderabad: The Telangana Orthopaedic Surgeon’s Association (TOSA) along with Twin Cities Orthopaedic Society (TCOS) organised an annual Anthroplasty Conference in Hyderabad.

Nearly 300 orthopaedic surgeons from across the country attended the course and conference, which included a workshop on ‘Pelvi Acetabular and complex hip replacement’ by senior orthopaedic surgeons Dr Uday Krishna Myneni and Dr Krishna Kiran, according to a press release.

Dr Uday said that pelvis and hip bones protects vital organs such as urinary bladder, genitals, blood vessels supplying lower limbs. “People may die within few minutes to few hours if these fractures are not diagnosed early and treated accordingly in emergency specialised centres,” he said.

While driving, people should be more vigilant in wearing seat belts, avoid drunken driving and late night driving on highways, said Dr Krishna Kiran, conference organising secretary. “Avoid over speeding since prevention is better than cure,” he cautioned.

National and local orthopaedic faculties from Mumbai, Chennai, Coimbatore, etc. shared their knowledge and trained young orthopaedic surgeons on pelvic bone, acetabulum and hip fractures, the release added.

