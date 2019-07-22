Workshop on interview skills held in Hanamkonda

By | Published: 6:40 pm

Warangal Urban: Dr Jagannath Rao, a well-known parapsychologist and HRD trainer, Bengaluru, said that attitude, body language, behaviour, communication skills and presentation of a subject play a crucial role during an interview for a job and advised students to read books particularly autobiographies and biographies of famous people to gain insights into such issues.

A one-day workshop on ‘Interview Skills for Company Recruitment’ by Dr Jagannath Rao was held on Monday at St.Peter’s Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Hanamkonda in association with Indian Pharmaceutical Association (IPA), Hanamkonda Branch.

The programme was aimed at unlocking the students potential by creating self awareness and improving inter-personal skills. It was all about how to face the interview at corporate levels after completion of degree. Dr Jagannath elaborated on personality development skills, soft skills and differentiated among the issues viz., passion, goal, dream, success etc., which a student should develop in order to crack the interview.

Highlighting the difference on success and true success, he said the essential things in attending the interview i.e., attitude, body language, behavior, communication skills and presentation of the subject etc.

Dr Jagannath stressed on hard work, being compassionate towards one’s own profession, enjoying what one does as mantra for success. He explained about the extrovert qualities in students by encouraging them to be focused and productive every day. He also stressed the importance of confidence and belief in one’s self as per their abilities, focus more on their strength and face the negative side of the life.

Coordinator of the workshop and Principal Dr P Rajasekhar, Professor Dr Rajeshri Dhurke, Dr Devender and other faculty members including about 150 students attended the workshop.