By | Published: 12:54 am 5:51 pm

Hyderabad: Central Facilities for Research and Development, Osmania University is organising a workshop on animal cell culture from October 11 to 13.

The workshop is aimed at training budding life science students and research scholars in basics of cell culture. Interested candidates can register by paying Rs.3,000 (for OU students) and Rs.4,000 for other than OU students. Last date to apply is October 9. For more details, visit the website www.osmania.ac.in.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .