Workshop on assessment strategies

Published: 12:50 am 5:34 pm

Hyderabad: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad is organising a three-day national workshop on All India Council for Technical Education mandate-Examination reforms- Outcome based teaching, learning and assessment strategies.

Some of the topics that will be covered include Bloom’s taxonomy of learning levels, formulation of learning outcomes and guidelines, active learning strategies, integration of open education resources into classroom teaching and principles of assessment among others.

Faculty members from departments of civil, electronics and electrical engineering, mechanical, electronics and communication engineering, and computer science engineering departments of constituent and affiliated colleges of the varsity are eligible to apply. There is no fee for registration and last date to submit applications to email id [email protected] is September 20.

