Workshop on clinical trials organised in Hyderabad

Published: 11:25 pm

Hyderabad: One day workshop on new rules and regulations, systems and necessary measures towards implementation of clinical trials, was organised at Basavatarakam Indo American Cancer Hospital & Research Institute by Indian Society of Clinical Research.

Director (Regulatory Affairs) IQVIA, Dr Gaurav Mathur explained in detail about new rules and systems brought by both State and Central Governments along with other regulatory bodies. Dr Mathur also suggested various measures that one need to undertake while executing clinical research programmes in any organisation.

Later in the programme, various stakeholders including hospitals, research organisations, pharma company representatives presented their views on these new rules and regulations. In the final session, they discussed various legal implications and necessary suggestions to properly implement various legal aspects during clinical research.

