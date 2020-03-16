Workshop on Cloud Computing held

By | Published: 12:30 am 3:26 pm

Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) Coding Club of Computer Science & Information Technology Department, in collaboration with Millat Foundation for Industry Research and Development (MFIRD) has recently organised a one-day workshop on Cloud Computing with Amazon Web Services.

The workshop covered topics including Cloud Computing, Red Teaming Tactics, Network and Security, Open Source Tools for Enterprise SDLC. The aim of the workshop was to provide knowledge of emerging technologies such as Cloud Computing to students entering the job market.

Resource persons from various companies and organisations – FX Labs Hyderabad cofounder Luqman Shariff, Sentilist-Bengaluru founder Hidayatullah Khan, IIHT Private Limited network solutions specialist Saif Khan and IBM-Hyderabad technical leader Syed Saif Abrar spoke on technical aspects of Cloud Computing.

