Workshop on CTO ailments held at Global Hospitals in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Noted Interventional Cardiologist, Dr Kenya Nasu from Japan visited Gleneagles Global Hospital to take part in a workshop on treatment of complex Chronic Total Occlusion (CTO) of the heart.

According to a press release, Chronic Total Occlusion was a complete or almost complete blockage of a coronary artery for 30 or more days. It was caused by a heavy build up of plaque or blockages within the artery and causes symptoms of irregular heart beat, chest pain, nausea, cold seats and fatigue, doctors said.

The treatment for CTO is usually minimally invasive surgery and surgeons need a lot of training to perfect the art of such procedures.

Dr Kenya Nasu and other senior doctors from the hospital used advanced techniques such as intravascular ultrasound and Arthrectomy device, which are complex procedures requiring sophisticated and clinical skills.

Dr Rajeev Garg, Senior Interventional Cardiologist along with other senior cardiologists took part in the workshop.