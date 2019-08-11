Workshop on design thinking organised

By | Published: 12:32 am 5:18 pm

Hyderabad: Center for Innovation, Entrepreneurship and Incubation (CIEI) at the ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education (IFHE) Deemed-to-be University, Hyderabad organised a two-day workshop on ‘Design Thinking for Creative Problem Solving’ on its campus.

The two-day workshop focused on creative problem solving; lean startup methods and design thinking in curriculum development.

In the inaugural address, University of New Hampshire Faculty Fellow Prof Devkamal Dutta highlighted the ‘Wicked Problems in Education’ and how a systematic approach to addressing them was the need of the hour.

Prof Dutta emphasised that inherent and latent potential of creative problem-solving needs to be nurtured in academia. He said design thinking was a discipline that uses the designer’s sensibility and methods to match people’s needs.

Vice-Chancellor Prof J Mahender Reddy underlined the importance of innovation in research and teaching.

IBS director Prof S Venkata Seshaiah shared examples of entrepreneurship at the unorganized sector in India. He stressed on need to develop innovative thinking among students.

