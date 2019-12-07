Workshop on entrepreneurship held in Warangal

By | Published: 8:55 pm

Warangal: There is no other alternative to win the race of life and it can be realised with entrepreneurial education, said Col BS Rao, Dean, School of Entrepreneurship, SR Innovation Exchange.

Addressing the faculty at the valedictory session of a faculty development programme, he said skills of learners were not the same as they were a decade ago and hence an alternative platform to generate employability was entrepreneurship.

Dr P Sammaiah, Head, Department of Mechanical Engineering, spoke about reviewing curriculum and importance of research.

The programme was organised by the Department of Mechanical Engineering, SR Engineering College, Warangal, along with by Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India, Ahmedabad, under DST-NIMAT scheme

Some 24 faculty from 11 institutes across India took part in the two-week programme. Ideation, business models, detail project report, behavioural finance were some of the topics covered by experts.

Dr Suman Naredla, Chief Programme Coordinator, said the faculty were now equipped with entrepreneurship and startup concepts, which they need to pass on to students.

