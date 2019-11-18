Workshop on epilepsy held at Care Hospitals in Hyderabad

By | Published: 8:34 pm

Hyderabad: Department of Neurology, Care Hospitals, Banjara Hills organised a ‘Paediatric Epilepsy Workshop 2019, featuring senior faculty from Australia, Taiwan, Malaysia and prominent paediatric neurologists and epileptologists from across India.

The three-day conference, which attracted participation from 150 healthcare workers from across the country, was aimed to train paediatricians in diagnosing and managing epilepsy in paediatric age group from new-born to adolescents.

Epilepsy is a central nervous system disorder in which brain activity becomes abnormal, causing seizures or periods of unusual behaviour, sensations, and sometimes loss of awareness.

“The estimated incidence of the general population with active epilepsy at a given time is between four and 10 per 1,000 people. Globally, an estimated five million people are diagnosed with epilepsy each year,” said Dr JMK Murthy, Head, Neurology, Care Hospitals and president of All Indian Society of Neurologists.

The faculty who took part in the workshop include Dr. Katherine Howell from Melbourne, Australia, Dr Shang Yeong Kwan from Taiwan, Dr Ahmed Rithauddin Mohammed from Malaysia, Dr Prasanna Jayakar from the United States.

