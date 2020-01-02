Workshop on Flow Cytometry at UoH

By | Published: 11:31 pm

Hyderabad: The Skill Development Centre, School of Life Sciences, University of Hyderabad, is offering a week-long training programme in Flow Cytometry from January 20 to 26.

The programme is conducted in collaboration with BD Biosciences, India, according to a press release. It will provide advanced training on cell sorting and FlowJo data analysis in addition to skill development on its applications. Participants will have hands-on experience on different applications, and the workshop will help them plan and carry out basic research or clinical experiments, interpret and present the data.

The course fee is Rs 15,000 and interested candidates can contact Dr Suresh Yenugu, coordinator, Skill Development Centre, via email: [email protected] or Ph 04023134579.

