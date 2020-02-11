Workshop on ‘Grant Writing’ held at University of Hyderabad

By | Published: 10:27 pm

Hyderabad: A workshop on ‘Grant Writing’ was conducted by ASPIRE-BioNEST at the University of Hyderabad (UoH) in support from the BIRAC (Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council), Department of Biotechnology (DBT).

Resource persons from BIRAC presented and demonstrated few case studies on how to write Grant applications for the funding available from BIRAC in life sciences. The event was attended by 125 participants from industry, academia, research institutes and individuals, all working in the field of Life Sciences and Engineering for Life Science backgrounds across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh States.

The event consisted of two topics– ‘Funding Opportunities in Life Sciences’ covered by Dr Sanjay Saxena, Head of Investment, BIRAC, and, ‘Grant Writing’ by Dr Sirshendu Mukherjee, Mission Director, BIRAC.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .