Workshop on minimally invasive heart surgeries at Apollo

By | Published: 12:11 am

Hyderabad: A workshop on treating 100 per cent blocked heart vessels through minimally invasive procedures in collaboration with leading Japanese cardiologist, Dr Masahisa Yamane and medical device company Boston Scientific was organised at Apollo Hospitals.

Senior cardiologists from Apollo hospital, Jubilee Hills, participated in the workshop that witnessed complex high-risk angioplasties, using advanced technologies, a press release said.

There is a huge demand for minimally invasive heart surgeries because patients do not prefer bypass surgeries. Surgeons like Dr Yamane are pioneers in treating totally blocked heart artery by minimally invasive surgeries, said Head of Cardiology, Apollo Hospitals, Dr PC Rath.

As part of the workshop, two such surgeries were taken-up while two more have been planned. “The workshop has been organised to perform such complex cases of 90 per cent to 100 per cent occluded arteries. Once this is done, a balloon angioplasty is carried, and one or more stents are implanted. The procedure is safe and ensures better patient outcomes,” Dr Rath said.

