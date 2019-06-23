Workshop on pediatric treatment held in Warangal

By | Published: 8:56 pm

Warangal Urban: Rainbow Children’s Hospital, Hyderabad in association with Indian Institute of Pediatrics – Warangal chapter organised a one-day workshop here on Sunday.

The daylong workshop was focused on recent advancements in Pediatrics and Neonatology. The workshop was attended by doctors from Warangal City and also from various parts of the district.

The one-day workshop began with a panel discussion on various ailments visible among neonatal and children.

The panel discussion was moderated by Dr M Sriram Reddy and Dr K Surender while Dr Anupama Y, Dr Preetham P and Dr Aparna Reddy participated in the event. Doctors shared views and also exchanged latest developments during the discussion.

This was followed by a lecture on ‘Managing Dengue Illness’ among children and recent advances. This was followed by a panel discussion on treating infections in NICU and PICU. The panel discussion was moderated by Dr Dinesh Kumar Chirla and attended by Dr G Ramesh, Dr Farhan Shaikh, Dr Preetham, Dr Nalinikant and Dr Anupama.

In the afternoon session, a detailed lecture was given on Pediatric Cardiology by Dr Nageswar Rao, Director, Rainbow Children’s Heart Institute, Hyderabad.

Dr Dinesh Kumar Chirla explained the importance of conducting such training sessions to doctors. He opined that such sessions will enable the doctors to understand and increase their knowledge of advancements in the subject.

Further he also stressed the media to create awareness among increased usage of antibiotics. He urged the parents to rush to an expert medical facility.

Dr Dinesh Kumar also shared details about recently launched Rainbow Children’s Heart Institute. During the interaction, expert doctors from Hyderabad and Warangal answered several questions raised by the journalists.