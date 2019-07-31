Workshop on Proof of Concept at Hyderabad varsity on Aug 2

By | Published: 4:22 pm

Hyderabad: Institutional Innovation cell (IIC) of University of Hyderabad in association with Ministry of HRD and AICTE is organizing a one-day mentoring workshop/sessions for PoCs (Proof of Concept) and Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements on August 2.

About 350 participants will be attending this meeting and students from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana states will be presenting around 180 to 200 PoCs in the mentoring session, according to a press release. Experts from MHRD, AICTE and Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India will guide the students on how to think for an idea, generate business canvas model etc. in first half and post-lunch, there will be pitch session by team leader of the PoC. An orientation session on ARIIA 2020 and IIC 2.0 will be held concurrently with PoC mentoring.

The Ministry of Human Resource Development has setup MHRD’s Innovation Cell at the AICTE to undertake policy and program initiatives towards building and streamlining innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem in higher educational institutions. In this context, the MHRD and AICTE is organising sensitization programs and workshops for students and faculty of all educational organizations across the country.

The main objective of this program is to prepare students with POCs to enable them about conceptual understanding on problem statement, ideation, innovation and entrepreneurship and also identifying business opportunity for Idea/POC/innovation, the release added.

