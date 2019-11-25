Workshop on Quantum Computing held

By | Published: 12:32 am 3:32 pm

IEEE Hyderabad Quantum Computing Special Interest Group (SIG), an initiative under the Computer Society Chapter of the IEEE Hyderabad Section, supported by IIIT-Hyderabad and Microsoft organised a series of Quantum Computing sessions aimed at reinforcing the commitment to fostering innovation and creating a real impact on communities.

The session was covered by Prof Nirman Ganguly from BITS Pilani Hyderabad on ‘Basics of Quantum Entanglement and Quantum Computing’ followed by a talk delivered by Dr. Urbasi Sinha from Raman Research Institute on ‘Experimental Quantum Computing and Quantum Cryptography by manipulating Light Quanta’. Prof Nirman covered the themes of Quantum applications from theoretical context and Dr Urbasi Sinha shared views on Quantum research breakthroughs and benchmarks in their respective talks.

The event was attended by 108 delegates from youngest delegates being from class 11 to senior retired atomic scientist.

