Workshop on System Engineering and Technology in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Enhancing performance of modern guided weapon systems, improving accuracy and accurately tracking targets is possible by changing the control guidance approach of such systems, Director of Research Centre Imarat (RCI), BHVS Narayana Murthy on Tuesday said.

Inaugurating a two-day workshop on ‘System Engineering and Technology’, Narayana Murthy said that there was also a need to take new approach while designing and manufacturing modern guided weapon systems.

The workshop will cover the design and system engineering approach using state-of-the-art technology for closed loop electronic systems with embedded applications.

“Last decade has seen a quantum jump in the scale and complexity of engineering systems. There is also a need to think differently in design and development of control algorithms and guidance schemes,” he said.

Dr SK Chaudhuri, former Director RCI, Control and Guidance experts including Dr PK Menon, G Kumaraswamy Rao, former director DLRL, Dr M Lakshminarayana and others were present.