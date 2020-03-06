Workshop on workplace harassment of women organised in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:54 pm

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Police, jointly with the Rachakonda Security Council (RKSC), organised a workshop on ‘Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace’ at the IICT auditorium here on Friday.

Dr S Chandrashekar, Director, IICT, gave his opening remarks followed by Saleema Additional DCP, SHE Teams, who sensitised participants on breaking the silence when they come across sexual harassment.

Swathi Lakra, IG, Women’s Safety Wing, who was the chief guest, explained the functioning of various support centres and helplines that were available across the city for distressed women.

A series of lectures were given starting from Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat, who spoke on how to differentiate between myths and truth pertaining to the complaints, awareness about women’s rights and procedures to follow in lodging the complaints when there is sexual harassment at workplace.

