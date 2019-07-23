Workshop on Online Cyber Safety held in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:28 am

Hyderabad: Browsing unverified websites on internet search engines for the contact number of the customer care wings of various bank institutions can be a risky job. Cyber crime experts suggest that account holders must take details only from the parent website and re-verify the numbers before proceeding.

Speaking at the Online Cyber Safety programme, which was organized in the city on Tuesday, Rakshit Tandon, Cybercrime expert and founder of Internet and Mobile Association of India, says there was a rise in instances of conman duping public on the pretext of helping them with their banking related issues.

“People generally key in the words of the banking institutions along with the branch name. So the local Google mapping entries also called Google business entries created by the users themselves comes up. This is wrong. Always go to the parent website and collect it rather than from some business website,” Tandon advised. He said conmen collect the details of the account and transfer the money into their accounts.

Every 21 minutes, a cybercrime was reported in the country and various crimes like online fraud, online bullying, hacking of social media accounts and websites of corporate companies were being reported. There was also a rise in instances of data breach in the country wherein hackers lure online shoppers on the pretext of providing gifts on purchases, he said.

He also warned against the ‘AnyDesk’ app, a Remote Desk Top software which takes control of the mobile phone and all its operations. “The Reserve Bank of India has issued an advisory regarding it in February 2019,” he said, adding that before doing any Unified Payment Interface (UPI) the public should thoroughly check as it was very fast and within the fraction of a second that money was transferred.

City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar, who inaugurated the programme, said youngsters should stay alert while using the internet, especially social media platforms.