Workshop stresses on mediation to resolve disputes in Nizamabad

Nizamabad: When disputes arise in government works or projects, officials should know about alternative methods to solve them, then only works would complete early, said Nizamabad Collector M Rammohan Rao.

The International Centre for Alternative Disputes Resolution (ICADR), Hyderabad, conducted a two-day workshop for the engineers of Mission Bhagiratha on Saturday at ZP meeting hall, Nizamabad.

The Collector, who was the chief guest, said every day new technology was being introduced in many sectors of the government, and this has better implementation of various schemes.

He asked the officials to know these technologies and alternative methods to ensure profitability to government.

He also asked officials to look for alternatives to settle disputes instead of going to courts. Reconciliation and mediation are easy ways to solve problems.

The Central government had introduced Arbitration and Conciliation Amendment Act to solve disputes. Under this, disputes involving Rs 40 lakh should be solved through the ICADR’s regional office.

JLN Murthy, In-charge, ICADR regional centre, said till now 942 disputes were solved through the Hyderabad regional centre. Among them, 494 were family dispute cases while 160 cases were under Section 498A of the IPC. He said till now 60 university and college students were provided training and internship in mediation and reconciliation.

Mission Bhagiratha SE K Rajendra Prasad and engineers from Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts participated.

