Workshop to be organised at MANUU Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Centre for Professional Development of Urdu Medium Teachers (CPDUMT) of Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) is organising a workshop titled ‘Practicals as a tool for Teaching Science’ from 10 am on January 24.

According to Director of the Centre, Prof Mohammed Abdul Sami Siddiqui, the registration fee for teachers and research scholars is Rs 300. For outside participants accommodation will be provided as per availability. For details, contact: Dr Rizwan ul Haq Ansari (9490315023) or Dr Afroz Alam (8885472844).

Seminar on contribution of Kakatiya, Asafjahi rulers

Haroon Khan Sherwani Centre for Deccan Studies (HKCDS) at Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) in collaboration with National Council for Promotion of Urdu Language (NCPUL) is organising a two-day national seminar on ‘Development of History, Science, Art, Culture and Civilisation during the period of Kakatiya and Asafjahi rulers’ on January 29 and 30. Prof Arvind P Jamkhedka, Chairman, Indian Council of Historical Research, New Delhi will be the Chief Guest in the national seminar, according to in-charge Director of HKCDS, MANUU, Prof Naseemuddin Farees. Eminent intellectuals, researchers, historians of Deccan and scholars from universities will present papers.

