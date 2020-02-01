Worksite schools for disadvantaged children in Ranga Reddy

By | Published: 12:16 am

Hyderabad: For the fourth consecutive year, worksite schools for children of migrant labourers were opened in Ranga Reddy district to give them access to education and protection of children whose parents work in brick kilns.

Brick kiln owners came forward to support the education of the children living in brick kilns in and around Ranga Reddy district. This year, around 700 children were identified through a survey conducted by ‘Aide et Action’ and will attend the worksite schools run by the brick kiln owners. The initiative was started as a follow-up of ‘Operation Smile’ conducted by Rachakonda Police Commissionerate in 2017 to provide education to children who otherwise end up working as labour in brick kilns.

After successful demonstration of the worksite school initiative in 2017, the partnership between Rachakonda Police, District Administration, Aide et Action international and brick kiln owners have been growing strong and ensuring education and child care to migrant children.

Speaking at the inauguration of a worksite school in Kongarakalan, Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat said, “Education can be a game changer for the disadvantaged children provided they are given a level playing ground.”

“It was a huge challenge for me and my team to find out a best answer to the problems of rescued child labour from brick kilns. Worksite school was the perfect answer in providing education for interstate children and campaigning for the elimination of child labour in brick kilns,” he said.

He thanked the district administrations of Yadadri-Bhongir and Ranga Reddy for their support to the worksite school project and ensuring implementing the mid-day meal scheme. Umi Daniel, Director – Migration and Education, Aide et Action South Asia, said, “This is my third year working on the initiative. This is a unique model in India. We are ensuring that all these children continue their education back in Odisha after the end of the migration season.”

Till date, 2,100 children were enrolled in government schools of Telangana. The district administration came forward to provide mid-day meals and learning kits to all children on par with local children. Once the migration season ends, the children are re-integrated into schools in their native villages in Odisha.

