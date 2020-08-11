World champion Daniel Stahl throws world lead 71.37m in Sollentuna

By | Published: 4:34 pm

Stockholm: World discus throw champion Daniel Stahl produced a world leading result of 71.37 meters at the Sollentuna Grand Prix a World Athletics Continental Tour bronze meeting being organised in Sweden.

The 27-year-old on Monday opened his competition with a 68.38m effort and followed with a 71.37m throw in his third attempt, reports Xinhua news agency.

The world leading result is more than three meters farther than his winning mark of 67.59m at the Doha World Championships in September last year.

Stahl’s fellow countryman Simon Pettersson was a distant second with 66.51m. Italy’s Leonardo Fabbri won the shot put with 21.57m, beating his previous outdoor best of 21.32m set in January.

Angelica Bengtsson won the women’s pole vault at 4.64m on her second attempt and Thobias Montler took the men’s long jump with 8.05m while Erika Kinsey won the high jump with 1.92m.

On the track, Andreas Kramer clocked a season best of 1:45.05 to win the men’s 800m and Esther Guerrero of Spain, the 2018 Ibero-American Championships winner, won the women’s 800m in 2:00.56, a career best.