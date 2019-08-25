World Championship gold is very, very special: Gopi

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 1:01 am

Hyderabad: Chief national coach Pullela Gopichand said this gold-winning performance by PV Sindhu is very, very special to Indian sport.

Speaking to Telangana Today from Basel after the victory, Gopichand said for the Indian badminton, it is a great achievement. “Over the years, we have been pretty successful at the world level, winning various medals. The World Champion and Olympic gold tags have been missing and it is great to see Sindhu winning two bronzes, two silver and now she won the gold. For me, Sai Praneeth’s bronze medal is also very special because in the men’s singles we were losing in the quarterfinals and could not convert it into a medal. It will give a new high to Praneeth.”

The coach said he was confident of Sindhu winning the gold medal on Sunday. “I felt confident that she will win the gold medal. The only thing which I was worried was that she would go into a shell. But the way she started she was on the top and from then on I knew that it would be a clear and comfortable win.”

According to Gopichand, Sindhu’s super show against Tai Tzu Ying and Chen Yu Fei gave her a lot of confidence for the final against Okuhara. “After a superlative show in the quarterfinals and semifinals, Sindhu showed the kind of confidence she could move and exhibit her strokes. There was a lot of confidence going into the final and given the fact that she had two-game victory in semifinals makes it easier to be stronger for the final.”

Gopichand concluded by saying: “OIympics’ silver was special and definitely, this World champion tag for Sindhu and Indian badminton is very, very special.”

