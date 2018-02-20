World Congress on Traditional Medicine in Hyderabad from March 23

By | Published: 1:03 am 1:27 am

Hyderabad: To spread awareness on traditional Indian medicine and its benefits, Holistic Medicine Research Foundation in collaboration with Telangana Tourism will organise ‘World Congress on Traditional Medicine (WCTM) and Arogya Expo’ at Shilpakala Vedika from March 23 to March 26.

Speaking to the media on Monday, WCTM member Dr S Lal said: “We are taking this event as a platform to create awareness on the ancient medical practice, its usage and benefits among the general public. Over 2,000 doctors from 12 countries, including India, are slated to attend the programme and more than 50 scientific experts will deliver research papers,” he said.

The congress will focus on scientific sessions on AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy), free health camp, rally on less salt and sugar intake, neem tree plantations, essay writings on health awareness, quiz programmes, wellness medical tourism, world peace meditation and pre-congress workshops. MLA V Srinivas Goud, actor and brand ambassador of WCTM Poonam Kaur and others were present.