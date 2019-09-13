World doesn’t believe us on Kashmir: Pak minister

By | Published: 3:24 pm 3:29 pm

Islamabad: In a major embarrassment for the Imran Khan government, his Interior Minister Brigadier (Retd) Ijaz Ahmed Shah has acknowledged that Islamabad has “failed” to get the backing of the international community on Kashmir, as they “don’t believe us and rather believe India”.

In an interview on Hum News, Shah said, referring to Kashmir: “We say that they (India) has clamped curfew, that there is no medicine, but people (world) don’t believe us, and rather believe India”. Shah said that Pakistan’s “ruling elite have destroyed the nation”.

The Interior Minister also said that the Imran Khan government would be bringing all banned outfits, including Hafiz Saeed’s Jamat ud-Dawah and Masood Azhar’s Jaish-e-Mohammed into the mainstream. He said the government is moving against the organisations like JuD.

“They were fighting in Afghanistan, they are Pakistanis, and were told to fight. And they got motivated, and now (we are working) to demotivate them and bring them into the mainstream,” he said. He said that Hafiz Saeed is facing cases in the courts as part of the government’s decision to “control all jihadis”.