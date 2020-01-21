World Economic Forum, TikTok launch diversity campaign

By | Published: 3:42 pm

New Delhi: In collaboration with World Economic Forum (WEF), Chinese short-video sharing application TikTok on Tuesday launched the #AllTheDifference challenge to promote inclusion in diversity ahead of the Davos summit that will discuss inclusive societies.

From January 21 to 27, TikTok users in over 75 global markets including the US, the UK, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Switzerland, India, Korea, Thailand, Vietnam, Colombia, Brazil, Mexico, Egypt, South Africa and many others, are encouraged to celebrate inclusion and diversity by joining the #AllTheDifference challenge.

According to the company, a special “I say” sticker is available on the app to help TikTok users express themselves.

The WEF will be held in Davos, Switzerland, from January 21 to 24. The event brings together 3,000 global leaders.

Guests invited this year at the Davos meet include US President Donald Trump, Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone and climate activist Greta Thunberg.

The theme of this year’s meet is ‘Stakeholders for a Cohesive and Sustainable World’.

At the three-day prestigious event, political leaders, business executives, heads of international organisations and civil society representatives from around the world will deliberate on contemporary economic, geopolitical, social and environmental issues.