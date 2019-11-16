World Famous Lover is a next-generation flick: Producer KS Ramarao

By | Published: 7:27 pm

World Famous Lover is the present hot topic in the industry because of the title first and, secondly, the banner and the potential of the maker, apart from the craze for Vijay Deverakonda among the youth and the masses. Ace producer KS Ramarao has been exercising tremendous focus on the film right from the script stage till its final output. As always, KS did not compromise on any front to present a superhit WFL to Vijay.

With five days of patchwork left, the shooting part is almost finished. KS said that post-production activity would soon be completed. He sounded very confident when he was summarising the impact of the film that might create a new trend in the contemporary times.

“Keeping the trends and times in mind, I attempted this kind of film. Audiences of all sections are now exposed to all kinds of stuff. There is nothing new or surprising for them. Thanks to social media, there’s so much of information about crime, social evolution in many dimensions available. I thought there must be a novel feel when viewers watch the film. I am sure of it. The content that is being filmed will take the auditoriums to the next level. WFL is, by and large, a next generation film,” KS shared.

Director Kranthi Madhav did not want to divulge much about the film since the release date is considerably far, but he said that WFL would surely bring a good name to Vijay.

“The film is all about love. Be it any generation, love is only the elixir that enlivens the society and the world at large. I have utmost confidence in the film. I’m also a viewer. When I am watching it right now during the post-production, the movie is giving me confidence about its success. It offers out-and-out new and fresh experiences to viewers,” Madhav said.

