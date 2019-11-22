World Fisheries Day celebrated in Kamareddy

By | Published: 12:53 am

Kamareddy: World Fisheries Day was celebrated in Kamareddy district on Thursday, highlighting the importance of fisheries in society and the protection of rights of traditional fishermen. As part of the celebration, a meeting was conducted at the seminar hall of government degree college, Kamareddy where Trainee Collector Venkatesh Dhotre attended as chief guest. Venkatesh said that fish culture was increasing the income of fishermen making use of good practice methods and technologies. Because of it the fishermen have become economically stable and also increased their standards of living, he added.

B Poornima, District Fisheries Officer, Kamareddy said that consuming sea food has many benefits since it is cholesterol free, and consuming it can improve health. “If people consume more dishes made of fish, it can provide better employment to fishermen and also increase public health,” the DFO added.

Sai Baba, president, Nizamabad District Fisheries Cooperative Society (DFCS), said that the Telangana government introduced various schemes for fishermen. District Horticulture Officer Shekhar, Nizamsagar DFO Doli Singh, DFCS Directors Namala Shankar, fisheries experts and fishermen were present.

