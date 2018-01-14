World is his medium

By | Published: 12:38 am 12:53 am

Art can be showcased in any form and for Sana Anil Kumar, he sees opportunity to create it in well, almost anything. Floor, wall, paint or food, you name it and he can make a perfect portrait out of it. His talent is not limited to just that, he takes random objects and makes shadow art just by moving them around in strategic position against a wall.

“During power cuts, I use to entertain people with shadows with the help of phone torch. I used to enjoy making shadows with my hands. Later, I started developing the art and began to arrange things to make a big picture. My first shadow art was Taj Mahal which I made out of waste materials,” says the 27-year-old who is a resident of Karimnagar. His artistic inclination started to show as a 10-year-old when he made a bust of Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru on a chalk using a pencil. It was a big achievement for the 5th grader who drew it without any guidance. “During classes, the left over chalks near the board always fascinated me. I wanted to do something with it and use to pick up those chalks every day. One day, I made a sketch on it and continued to practise.”

Beginning with chalks, Anil started practicing on pencil leads and mastered it quickly. However, boredom set in soon and he started playing around with other materials. “Once while sipping milk, I thought of making a portrait with it. I made a portrait of Sai Baba on the floor and later started using popcorn, coffee powder, salt, sev and anything else I could lay my hands on,” adds Anil. Not even the dust on the car goes wasted, he turns even the minute dust particles into works of art.

But his skill has remained limited to just a hobby and not gone beyond. For the time being, he is content to prepare for a government job. “My father is the one who encourages me in sketching and points out my mistakes. He gives suggestions and helps me improve my skill. He also wants me to choose a permanent job since he feels art is not the right field for a career. He is a passionate artist as well, but chose a stable government job,” says Anil, a Post-Graduate in Organic Chemistry. Regular updates of his works on social media have gotten him a lot of recognition and many people recognise him on the streets now due to his page, Sana’s inno‘vision’.

“Social media is a really good platform. It helped me get in touch with other artists who advised me to develop my art. It was their suggestion to create a page which brought me a lot of appreciation,” says the artist who plans to do a shadow art show in the future.