World Mental Health Day: 8 Indian celebs who suffered from mental illness

In a country like India, going public on mental illness is surely not a piece of cake. However, Indian celebrities’ open confession about their battle with depression and mental illness proved that a luxurious life doesn’t necessarily have to hint at contented life.

World Mental Health Day – observed today – aims to educate and raise awareness of mental health issues. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), over 300 million people irrespective of age suffer from depression.

Here are 8 Indian celebrities who battled mental disorders and turned out to be an example for the common people:

1. Amitabh Bachchan

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan fell victim of depression when he turned producer in 1996 and experienced back-to-back failures. In the year 2000, Amitabh had a financial crisis with losing almost all he had. Consequently, the actor entered a phase of depression and eventually managed to get out of it and breathe new life into his acting career.

2. Manisha Koirala

Not just known as a cancer survivor, Manisha Koirala also suffered from clinical depression allegedly due to issues in her marital life. Nevertheless, in the end, she got along with the help of family.

3. Neha Kakkar

Popular Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar revealed she was suffering from depression via an Instagram story post-breakup with actor Himansh Kohli. In that, Neha hinted at going through difficult phase of life. However, she later made clear that her depression was not because of her relationship ending.

4. Ileana D’Cruz

In an interview with Miss Malini, actress Ileana D’Cruz revealed she struggled with Body Dysmorphic Disorder, a kind of mental illness involving an obsessive focus on perceived flaws in appearance. The actress also talked about how constant support from family and friends helped her overcome the disorder.

5. Shahrukh Khan

Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan suffered from depression after his shoulder surgery in 2010. However, he eventually came out of it and was boosted with energy.

6. Deepika Padukone

Not just once, but on many occasions Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone opened up about herself suffering from depression back in 2015. Indeed Deepika was one of the first famous personalities to reveal about difficult phase of life. The actress said that accepting her condition and seeking assist helped her get the better off mental trouble.

7. Anushka Sharma

In a tweet, the actress Anushka Sharma revealed she has anxiety and she’s on medication for the same. She also opened up about her longing to educate people about the disorder.

8. Varun Dhawan

In a shock to many, Varun Dhawan revealed he was fighting with depression when he was shooting “Badlapur”. The actor did see a doctor for it and was prescribed medication.