World Music Day: From classical to jazz

By | Published: 10:31 pm

Olive Bistro, Jubilee Hills, will be featuring Aditi Ramesh and a UK-based band Raga Garage to celebrate World Music Day with ‘myrta by nrtya’, a transcendent music residency that showcases a healthy amalgamation of established and fresh, upcoming artists from genres that vary every edition.

Aditi Ramesh is a Jazz/Carnatic musician born in the US and currently based in India. Having started her professional music career in mid – 2017 she has seen a meteoric rise in the Indian music space. On the other hand, Raga Garage is a critically acclaimed collaboration between violinists Jyotsna Srikanth and Robert Atchison, who is also the principal violinist of Disney’s The Lion King. The line-up will be Jyotsna on Indian violin, Robert on western violin, Solomon on keyboards, Karthik Mani on drums.