World No.1 Novak Djokovic wants players to follow protocols

Hyderabad: Aware of the economic reasons behind United States Tennis Association (USTA) decision to conduct the US Open, World No.1 Novak Djokovic, however, asked how many players are willing to accept those terms.

After having initially reservations, Djokovic shared more details about the protocols players would need to follow, according to Baseline Tennis.

“I think that a lot of people were skeptical, especially for the U.S. events considering what the U.S. went through as a country during this pandemic. So a lot of people, including myself, were quite skeptical on whether it would happen or not,” Djokovic told Eurosport’s Tennis Legends Podcast.

“We are very glad that it is happening, of course, and it is very important that we provide opportunities, we provide jobs, we provide opportunities for players to compete. Because at the end of the day, this is what we do. As tennis professionals we love the sport; we are passionate about it. We miss competing and traveling and, at the end of the day, we miss being on tour. So, I think this is a very positive news.”