World No.9 Serena Williams revels in her new role

Hyderabad: Even tennis has come to a standstill because of the Covid-19, Serena Williams is still a busy woman. She is working hard and expanding her businesses while also helping others, according to Baseline Tennis. The 38-year-old launched a new capsule for her Serena Williams Jewelry line.

Always with her finger on the pulse, Serena is donating all her net proceeds of the Unstoppable Collection to Opportunity Funds Small Business Relief Fund. Through August 5, proceeds will help Black-owned small-businesses.

Serena is also getting back into the swing of things with her original job. She’s expected to play the US Open in August, which will be played with no fans.