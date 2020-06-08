World Peace Berlin honour for Naina Jaiswal

By | Published: 9:58 pm

Hyderabad: City-based table tennis player Naina Jaiswal has been appointed as the brand ambassador from India by the World Peace Day Berlin organisation on Monday. Naina is the only girl from the country to be selected for it. World Peace Day Berlin is a member of the German Society for the United Nations and part of the Peace Coalition ‘Peace One Day’, which is internationally networked in over 100 countries.

On her appointment Naina said, “I will work for the sustainable development of the United Nations, as the actions of World peace Berlin are based on the 17 goals of the United Nations. I assure that I will attend the world peace day at Berlin and also I will be available for the annual meeting.”

