World premiere of DJ Avicii’s posthumous album with VR experience

Washington: Swedish DJ Avicii’s posthumous album ‘Tim’ release will get an even bigger tribute. The album’s special world premiere on June 6 will be a virtual reality experience. According to Billboard, the premiere and VR experience is credited to ‘Oculus’ and will be about one-hour long. Each song from the album is set for its own 36-degree visualizer.

“In my time working with Tim, we’d always discussed how important the VR takeover would be and the endless shifts in thinking we would all have, from music videos to live music and — most importantly — tweaking the album experience,” Geffen Records president Neil Jacobson wrote in Oculus’ blog.

The blog further read, “The music album is in a challenged place right now, and VR can be a vehicle to bring that format into its next iteration. To a small degree, we are playing with that idea in this Tim virtual reality album listening experience.” The late DJ is known to have found dead in Muscat, Oman last year in April. He left his recordings and writings mid-way which his team is now releasing through the album to pay a tribute to the late DJ.

The first song ‘SOS’ from the album has already been released on April 10. The album would have a collection of 16 songs which would be out on June 6 this year. Tim’s family earlier told TMZ that the collections from the album would go to the ‘Tim Bergling’ foundation which helps prevent mental illness and suicide.