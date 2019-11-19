World Toilet Day observed in Kamareddy

By | Published: 11:54 pm

Kamareddy: Kamareddy Collector Dr N Satyanarayana on Tuesday said ‘World Toilet Day’ was observed to create awareness among people about sanitation and discourage open defecation.

The collector was speaking at a huge rally at Bhiknoor mandal headquarters of Kamareddy district on the occasion of World Toilet Day. Later he planted saplings in the premises of Bhiknoor ZP High School.

“Each and every one should recognise the importance of sanitation and personal hygiene since it can prevent spread of diseases,” he said.

DRDA PD Chandramohan Reddy, Bhiknoor MPP Galreddi, MPDO Ananth Rao, sarpanch Venu and students participated in the rally.

