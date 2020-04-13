World University of Design introduces new courses to bridge the gap

By | Published: 12:22 am 9:48 pm

Hyderabad: To bridge the gap between the changing job market requirements and the academic curriculum, World University of Design has introduced new courses across various creative streams for the academic year 2020-2021.

The newly-launched industry specific courses include Bachelor’s in Computer Science and Design, BBA in Fashion Business Management, Master’s in User Experience and Interaction Design, Master’s in International Fashion Business, and Bachelor’s and Master’s in Performing Arts.

On the introduction of new courses, World University of Design Vice-Chancellor Sanjay Gupta said, “All the courses are designed on the basis of exhaustive research and insights of industry experts. These courses are aimed at making students future-ready and we are confident that these new courses will help in bridging the gap between corporate and academia.”

