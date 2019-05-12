World University of Design offers undergraduate courses

By | Published: 12:42 am 5:36 pm

Hyderabad: In a rapidly growing industry, businesses require fresh and innovative approach. Every aspect of life demands new ideas, creativity, and a new way to look at. As Design education is becoming mainstream, the World University of Design is offering over 24 cutting-edge programmes including transportation design, product design, game design, film and video, digital drawing and illustration, built environment and habitat studies, design management, art education and curatorial practice among others at undergraduate level.

The courses aim to produce skilful professionals and readily meet the requirements of the fast-growing global design economy. These courses offer unique platforms that not only aim at academics but also look to spread awareness of newer, emerging career streams and, perhaps, even lead to job creation.

Dr Sanjay Gupta, Vice Chancellor – World University of Design said “Every individual is different with unique talents and varied skills and therefore, should choose a career path according to their passion. The university aims at providing experiential learning to students through a mix of in-studio learning, field-work and theory. The courses will prepare students in various streams other than the traditional ones thus making them future ready.”

