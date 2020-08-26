World’s biggest rooftop greenhouse

By | Published: 5:07 pm

Montreal: Building on a new hanging garden trend, a greenhouse atop a Montreal warehouse growing eggplants and tomatoes to meet demand for locally sourced foods has set a record as the largest in the world.

It’s not an obvious choice of location to cultivate organic vegetables — in the heart of Canada’s second-largest city — but Lufa Farms on Wednesday inaugurates the facility that spans 160,000 square feet (15,000 square meters), or about the size of three football fields.

Lebanese-born Mohamed Hage and his wife Lauren Rathmell, an American from neighboring Vermont, founded Lufa Farms in 2009 with the ambition of “reinventing the food system.” At Lufa, about 100 varieties of vegetables and herbs are grown year-round in hydroponic containers lined with coconut coir and fed liquid nutrients, including lettuce, cucumbers, zucchini, bok choy, celery and sprouts.

Bumblebees pollinate the plants, while wasps and ladybugs keep aphids in check, without the need for pesticides.

Enough vegetables are harvested each week to feed 20,000 families, with baskets tailored for each at a base price of Can$30. The company’s “online market” also sells goods produced by local partner farms including “bread, pasta, rice, etcetera,” Sorret said.

“We are now able to feed almost two percent of Montreal with our greenhouses and our partner farms,” said Sorret.

“The advantage of being on a roof is that you recover a lot of energy from the bottom of the building,” allowing considerable savings in heating, an asset during the harsh Quebec winter, he explains.

Fully automated, the new greenhouse also has a water system that collects and reuses rainwater, resulting in savings of “up to 90 percent” compared to a traditional farm.