New Guinea: World’s highest plant diverstiy hotspot

An international team of botanists documented more than 13,000 plant species on the world’s largest tropical island and suggested that even more are likely to be described in the future.

By | Published: 5:42 pm

New Guinea is a biodiversity hotspot. Trees, shrubs, herbs, palms and climbing plants thrive all over New Guinea. It is home to more than 800 species of birds, 150,000 known species of insect and more than 300 species of freshwater fish. It also sits inside the Coral Triangle, the most diverse area of ocean in the world.

An international team of botanists documented more than 13,000 plant species on the world’s largest tropical island and suggested that even more are likely to be described in the future.

The list, published in the journal Nature, is the first attempt to document the island’s incredible plant diversity in a systematic way that is easily accessible to researchers all over the world. It was compiled by 99 botanists from 56 institutions.

Unique plant diversity

New Guinea is home to more than 13,500 species of plant, two-thirds of which are endemic, according to a new study that suggests it has the greatest plant diversity of any island in the world – 19% more than Madagascar, which previously held the record.

New Guinea – which is divided into the Indonesian provinces of Papua and West Papua and the independent state of Papua New Guinea in the east – is the most mountainous and largest tropical island in the world, with snowcapped peaks reaching 5,000 metres high.

The island sits between Malaysia, Australia and the Pacific and has a young and diverse geological history, with many species forming in the last million years. One of the most surprising discoveries was how many plants are exclusive to the island. For example, 98% of heather species are endemic, as are 96% of African violets and 95% of ginger species.

Exploration history

New Guinea has fascinated explorers and botanists for centuries. In 1700 Englishman William Dampier brought back the earliest scientific specimens from the region, which inspired decades of European exploration. In 1770, Joseph Banks, who was on Captain’s Cook’s voyage, collected a sedge – one of the earliest known samples to be included in the study. The taxonomy of the region slowly built up, with plants being collected and taken to different institutions around the world.

Remained inaccessible for long

The inland areas, however, remained inaccessible until after the second world war and base camps could only be established with the use of aircraft. These mountainous regions proved to be the most diverse and in the past 50 years, 2,800 new species have been recorded. Botanists looked through more than 700,000 specimens. Included in the finds were more than 2,800 species of orchid and 3,900 species of tree.

Researchers have found the island of New Guinea is home to more than 13,000 plant species. It has the greatest plant diversity of any island in the world.

68% of the plants are endemic to New Guinea, meaning more than two thirds of its plants cannot be found anywhere else on Earth

Protecting this kind of biodiversity is crucial to medicine, livelihoods and the economy – as well as the future of the planet.

New Guinea’s biggest exports include coffee, cocoa and palm oil and gold. It is home to the world’s largest gold mine.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .