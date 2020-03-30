Worried about the risks of Home Loan? Consider a Term Insurance Plan

By | Published: 10:22 pm

It is everyone’s biggest dream to have a house of their own and a home loan goes a long way to help them commit to that dream. We, apart from relying on the loan, also pledge our life savings and our future income to touch this major milestone. Hence, there are various aspects that one needs to consider before they purchase a house—this includes the right home loan to suit their plans. People must consider various factors when doing so; they range from interest rates to loan tenure.

However, one must not forget that the home loan can be a deal-breaker of your dreams if you are unable to repay it.

The risk concerning the non-repayment of home loans can be caused due to two reasons:

The borrower’s untimely demise

The borrower is no longer able to earn due to a disability or a critical illness

Both can burden the dependents of the borrower with the loan’s EMIs. And if the dues are unpaid, the loan will turn into a Non-Performing Asset, thereby reaching a point where the dependents will have to forego the property to the lender as a stressed asset.

This is exactly why you must include term insurance in your financial plan.

How does a term insurance policy work?

The lenders of the home loan often take a step and offer a type of protection plan that can save the borrower and their dependents in case of an emergency. One such protection plan is term insurance, which goes a long way to beat any unforeseen mishaps. This affordable option costs you a relatively lower premium and provides a large Sum Assured. Hence, even with the lack of income for loan repayment, a top term insurance plan can safeguard your dependents from a burden and help repay the loan.

Why is the term insurance plan your best bet?

Premium Cost: When comparing term insurance with other life protection plans in India, one can say that it requires you to pay a much lower premium. For example, you just have to pay a premium of around Rs. 8,000 to Rs.15,000 for a term plan of Rs. 1 Crore.

When comparing term insurance with other life protection plans in India, one can say that it requires you to pay a much lower premium. For example, you just have to pay a premium of around Rs. 8,000 to Rs.15,000 for a term plan of Rs. 1 Crore. Life Cover: Though term insurance offers protection cover in case of the untimely death of the borrower, however, there are also special term insurance plans that offer benefits upon maturity of the plan. This is the case when the borrower outlives the plan.

Though term insurance offers protection cover in case of the untimely death of the borrower, however, there are also special term insurance plans that offer benefits upon maturity of the plan. This is the case when the borrower outlives the plan. Tax Benefits: Apart from the fact that home loan contributes to tax deductions, a term insurance plan is also eligible for the same. Both fall under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act, 1961.

How can one maximize their benefits from a term insurance policy?

To ensure that you have utilized the best features of term insurance, the insurance term must be greater than or equal to the loan tenure. This will help them avail the maximum benefits of their term insurance policy.

Furthermore, another way to go when planning your term insurance is combining the base cover with add-ons. The latter can be purchased on payment of additional premium, which goes a step further to protect the borrower and their dependents.

Some of the most common add-ons are:

Waiver of Premium: Irrespective of the mishap that makes you incapable of earning sufficient income (be it a disability or a critical illness), this add-on will help you keep your term insurance policy active.

Irrespective of the mishap that makes you incapable of earning sufficient income (be it a disability or a critical illness), this add-on will help you keep your term insurance policy active. Critical Illness : It protects the borrower suffering from life-threatening diseases such as stroke, cancer, or organ failure. This add-on goes a long way as suffering from an ailment can reduce your capacity as a breadwinner and will hence replace your original income that once ran your household.

: It protects the borrower suffering from life-threatening diseases such as stroke, cancer, or organ failure. This add-on goes a long way as suffering from an ailment can reduce your capacity as a breadwinner and will hence replace your original income that once ran your household. Accidental Death Rider: Even though your term insurance policy covers death due to accident, this add-on offers doubled sum assured as the final amount, which includes both the original sum assured and the lump sum.

Even though your term insurance policy covers death due to accident, this add-on offers doubled sum assured as the final amount, which includes both the original sum assured and the lump sum. Accidental Permanent and Partial Disability: Despite your term insurance policy covering permanent and partial disability due to accidents, you can choose to opt for this add-on as the insurer either waives off the rest of the premium instalments or instead provides a lump sum amount.

The best way to remain carefree when considering the risks home loans come with is to make sure that the loan amount and any other liability does not become a burden to your loved ones. A life protection plan, such as term insurance policy, can secure your family’s dream of living in their own house. You can purchase term insurance plans online without any delay from PolicyX.Com, where you can explore a wide range of options and go with the best term policy suited for you.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .