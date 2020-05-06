Worst fiscal policy ever at Centre: KCR

By | Published: 12:39 am

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao expressed dismay over the Centre’s failure to respond to his requests for an increase in FRBM (Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management) limits and also deferment of State loans.

He warned that unless the Centre takes corrective measures immediately, the entire nation will have to suffer the severe economic crisis in the long run.

Describing the Union government’s fiscal policy as the worst ever without any doubt, he said the State government has no hesitation in making its stand clear. He said though he had explained the situation clearly to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during video conference and suggested immediate precautionary measures since the Union government was responsible for broad fiscal policy, there has been no response till date.

“Economy was already on a downward trend before the corona crisis and the lockdown has worsened the situation. Unless the Centre takes immediate measures, our economy will suffer a severe setback,” he said. Against monthly revenue of Rs 15,000 crore including the State-owned revenue of about Rs 11,000 crore, Telangana State earned only Rs 1,600 crore during April. The State government requires about Rs 3,000 crore to pay salaries of the government employees and pensions of retired employees.

“My requests for increasing FRBM limits and allowing the States to borrow loans will not cause any burden on the Centre. Similarly, deferment of loan installments also will not cause any burden. But there has been no response. I feel really sorry for the Centre’s attitude. We will wait for a few more days and unless there is any response from the Union government, we will respond severely and take a strong stand at the national level,” he said. If the Union government was not capable of handling the situation, he suggested that it empower the States to revive the economy of respective States.

The Chief Minister also expressed disgust at the Centre’s decision to collect train fares from migrant labourers who wanted to return to their home States. He wondered why the Union government was being narrow-minded in levying Rs 50 additionally from each migrant labourer with silly excuses when when the Telangana government paid Rs 4 crore in advance to the railway to operate special trains.

“All trains are lying idle in the stations. How can they be considered as special trains? All the States have requested the Union government to waive off the fares, but there has been no response again. Such attitude will have severe impact on the nation in future,” he said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .