Wreath laying marks Vijay Diwas celebrations in Hyderabad

By | Published: 8:32 pm

Hyderabad: As part of Vijay Diwas celebrations, a wreath laying ceremony was organised at Veerula Sainik Smarak, Secunderabad here on Monday. The event was attended by a large number of officers and soldiers.Brigadier Abhijit Chandra, Deputy GOC, TASA & Station Commander on behalf of General Officer Commanding, Telangana and Andhra Sub Area, laid wreath to pay homage to the martyrs.

On this day in the year 1971, India achieved a decisive victory over East Pakistan, in a war that the Indian Armed Forces planned, executed and carried out with precision resulting in capture of over 93,000 Prisoners of War and liberation of Bangladesh, a press release said. The ‘Vijay Diwas’ was celebrated throughout the country to commemorate the 48th anniversary of the historic victory.

