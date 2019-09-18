Vinesh Phogat qualifies for Olympics, to fight for bronze

By | Published: 1:12 pm 1:33 pm

Nur Sultan: India’s star wrestler Vinesh Phogat (53 kg) qualified for the 2020 Olympics after beating fancied American Sarah Hildebrandt in the World Championships here on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old scored an impressive 8-2 win over the world championship silver medallist to secure her place at the Tokyo Games. Vinesh will wrestle in the bronze-medal bout against Maria Prevolaraki of Germany later on Wednesday.

Earlier, she had stormed to a 5-0 win over Ukraine’s Yuliya Khalvadzhy in the first round of repechage in the 53 kg category to remain in contention for an Olympic quota and a bronze medal.