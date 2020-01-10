Wrong medicine kills girl, man held for running clinic without degree

By | Published: 4:29 pm

New Delhi: Following the death of a 13-year-old girl after allegedly being given the wrong medicine, Delhi police have arrested a man for practicing as a doctor without having any such qualification.

A complaint regarding the death of the 13-year-old girl was given by the victim’s father Bachchu Paswan on Wednesday who has alleged that her daughter had died because of wrong medicines/injections given by the alleged Doctor Banshi Lal, having a clinic at Sanjay Colony.

During the course of enquiry alleged Doctor Banshi Lal produced an Ayurvedic degree and the same was verified from the concerned department and it was revealed that accused Lal never obtained any qualifications nor was entitled to practice any system of Medicine, officials said.

A case in this regard was registered under IPC sections 304, 419 and 27 DMC Act at Maidan Garhi police state. The 47-year-old accused was arrested in the case and was sent to judicial custody after being produced in court. Further investigation is in progress.